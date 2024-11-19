INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Episode 50: Deluxe Landmark Watershed Milestone Edition | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #50

Streamed live on Nov 19, 2024
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)

Join Jesse and Indie as American Tradition hits the half century episode mark, and only after 2 ½ years! We’ll be applying for our AARP card after we’re done, but first Jesse has a rant to get off his chest, he’s going to play some original songs he hasn’t yet played on the show, and who knows what else will happen? Maybe Indie serenades Jesse and we get the karaoke we’ve been talking about for ages? Only one way to find out.

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: 

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: CynicLgrrl & BigMadCrab

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

  • An Indie News Network Production

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