Nobody Wants to Work Anymore
FIRED for Telling the Truth? | Himbo's Job Update | NEW: Make Text-To-Speech Videos on Substack | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #9
FIRED for Telling the Truth? | Himbo’s Job Update | NEW: Make Text-To-Speech Videos on Substack | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #9

Dec 22, 2023

Tonight’s topics: - Himbo’s job update - a bidding war? - Himbo’s wife FIRED for pointing out health violations! - Funny Work Memes & Videos - Hubspot’s 23 Best Graphic Design Portfolios - INN’s 1st LinkedIn Post / Indie’s Latest Substack Article on a new feature recently added to Substack - a Text-To-Speech Video generator Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way. Articles referenced: 23 Best Graphic Design Portfolios: https://blog.hubspot.com/marketing/graphic-design-portfolio INN’s 1st LinkedIn Post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/indienews-network-3b1779233_turn-your-substack-article-into-a-video-with-activity-7110613930036617217-yS-9/ Indie’s Latest Article on Substack: https://indiemediatoday.substack.com/p/substack-quietly-built-video-transcription-tool?r=uh1md&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web Resources: StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com RepVue: https://www.repvue.com RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/ Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/ FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/ Find the hosts everywhere! Indie: LinkTree: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews The Snow Himbo: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo Indie News Network Links: Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.network Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers

Originally streamed 9/25/23

