Frustration | We found a CIA Front!? | Pinnacle of Man | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #3

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way, covering topics like:
Searching for Customer Success roles in Canada
How does healthcare work in Canada when job searching?
Roles that don’t list any comp at all or LOWBALL heavily on the comp
More ridiculous HR questions to waste applicants’ time
Resources:
StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com
RepVue: https://www.repvue.com
Find the hosts everywhere!
Indie:
LinkTree: https://indieleft.media
Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews
The Snow Himbo:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo
Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo
Indie News Network Links:
Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.network
Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers