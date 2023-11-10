INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Frustration | We found a CIA Front!? | Pinnacle of Man | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #3
Nov 10, 2023

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way, covering topics like:

  • Searching for Customer Success roles in Canada

  • How does healthcare work in Canada when job searching?

  • Roles that don’t list any comp at all or LOWBALL heavily on the comp

  • More ridiculous HR questions to waste applicants’ time

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com 

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

Indie: 

The Snow Himbo: 

