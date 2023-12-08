Himbo Gets a New Job! | Union Busting Is Disgusting! | In-Office Productivity Study DEBUNKED | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #7

Originally Livestreamed Sep 10, 2023
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3gnany-himbo-gets-a-new-job-union-busting-is-disgusting-in-office-productivity-stu.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/38814
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way. Tonight’s topics: - Himbo gets a new job using “Sexy indifference!” - Union Busting is DISGUSTING! - Corporate Media Studies LYING About Return to Office Productivity - Linkedin Commentary: Workplace Relics That Should Disappear - Linkedin Commentary: Laid Off to New Job In 7 Weeks - How? Articles referenced: You're more productive in the office, say elite CEOs. Data seems to back them up.: Tom Carter and Beatrice Nolan, Business Insider https://www.businessinsider.com/employees-back-to-the-office-what-the-data-really-says-2023-9?op=1 ‘This is psychological warfare’: Starbucks workers allege anti-union firings: Michael Sainato, The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/sep/04/starbucks-labor-union-retaliation-firings Scott Leese’s Post on LinkedIn about Antiquated Office Relics that need to disappear https://www.linkedin.com/posts/scottleese_yallthey-know-the-game-is-rigged-stay-activity-7104842947904368642-D8kb?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios Kat Talley’s post on LinkedIn with strategies to get a new job https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kat-talley-%F0%9F%9B%B8-a3b435226_opentowork-activity-7104780204727799808-dq-m?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop More companies are calling people back to the office. Many workers want to stay home: Jenna Benchetrit https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/back-to-office-mandate-september-2023-1.6949749 Resources: - StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today - LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com - RepVue: https://www.repvue.com - RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com - Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com - Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ - Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/ - Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/ - FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ - Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs - We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/ Find the hosts everywhere! Indie: - LinkTree: https://indieleft.media - Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews The Snow Himbo: - Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo - Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo - YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo Indie News Network Links: Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.network Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers