Hospital Workers ON STRIKE | Return to Office Policy is BULLSH*T | UAW Strike Update | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #11 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Hospital Workers ON STRIKE | Return to Office Policy is BULLSH*T | UAW Strike Update | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #11
Mar 13, 2025

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 3, 2023

Tonight’s topics:

  • Corporate Media PROPAGANDA about retail theft & fear mongering 

  • NLRB Rules Against Starbucks AGAIN, Back Pay Due to Unionized Workers

  • Kaiser Permanente Hospital Workers Going on STRIKE in 12 states

  • UAW: “Progressive” Media Apologia for Union Bosses / 

  • UAW Strike: Automakers Can Afford To Meet EVERY Worker Demand & Still Be Extremely Profitable

  • Return to Office Policy is BULLSH*T and Everyone Knows It

  • Himbo's Not See Doppelganger in Butte

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

