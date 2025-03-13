Hospital Workers ON STRIKE | Return to Office Policy is BULLSH*T | UAW Strike Update | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #11 | @GetIndieNews @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo

Originally livestreamed &recorded Oct 3, 2023
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3n2w1s-hospital-workers-on-strike-return-to-office-policy-is-bullsht-uaw-strike-up.html
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/stream/39782
Tonight’s topics:
Corporate Media PROPAGANDA about retail theft & fear mongering
NLRB Rules Against Starbucks AGAIN, Back Pay Due to Unionized Workers
Kaiser Permanente Hospital Workers Going on STRIKE in 12 states
UAW: “Progressive” Media Apologia for Union Bosses /
UAW Strike: Automakers Can Afford To Meet EVERY Worker Demand & Still Be Extremely Profitable
Return to Office Policy is BULLSH*T and Everyone Knows It
Himbo's Not See Doppelganger in Butte
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.
Articles referenced:
U.S. labor upsurge grows as 75,000 healthcare workers plan strike: Mark Gruenberg, People’s World
The Big Three Automakers Could Accept Every UAW Demand And Still Be Extremely Profitable: Joe Mayall, Joe Wrote
Return to Office Is Bullshit And Everyone Knows It: Soatok Blog