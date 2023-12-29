INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Middle Managers Are Very Sad | PNW Vacation Hot Spot Can’t Staff Its Restaurants | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #10 | @GetIndieNews
0:00
-1:33:20

Middle Managers Are Very Sad | PNW Vacation Hot Spot Can’t Staff Its Restaurants | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #10 | @GetIndieNews

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Dec 29, 2023

Originally Livestreamed 9/29/23

  1. Tonight’s topics:

    • Won’t Someone PLEASE Think of the Middle Managers! (LOL)

    • A Town So Wealthy, the Help Can’t Afford to Live There

    • Depressing Work Memes

    Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

    Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

    Articles referenced:

    Resources:

    StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com 

    RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

    RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com 

    Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com 

    Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ 

    Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/

    Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/

    FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ 

    Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs

    We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/

    Find the hosts everywhere!

    Indie: 

    The Snow Himbo: 

    Indie News Network Links:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture