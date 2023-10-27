Nobody Wants to Work Anymore | @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo @GetIndieNews

Originally recorded 7/27/23

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they're job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way, covering topics like:

the online application process

the frustration & hypocrisies

mixed messaging to prospective hires from companies

general laziness from orgs that clearly don’t QC Test or audit their own job listing sites

They’re going to show how challenging it is to search online for a job, the hoops companies are making prospective employees jump through, just for the chance at an interview

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com

Find the hosts everywhere!

Indie:

The Snow Himbo:

Indie News Network Links: