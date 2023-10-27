Nobody Wants to Work Anymore | @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo @GetIndieNews

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Oct 27, 2023

Originally recorded 7/27/23

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! 

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they're job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way, covering topics like: 

  • the online application process

  • the frustration & hypocrisies

  • mixed messaging to prospective hires from companies

  • general laziness from orgs that clearly don’t QC Test or audit their own job listing sites

They’re going to show how challenging it is to search online for a job, the hoops companies are making prospective employees jump through, just for the chance at an interview

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

