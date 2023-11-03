INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Remote Work: Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #2 | @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo @GetIndieNews
0:00
-1:29:34

Remote Work: Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #2 | @IndLeftNews @SnowHimbo @GetIndieNews

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Nov 03, 2023

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! 

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way, covering topics like:

  •  LinkedIn as a resume/career connectivity tool

  •  The clunkiness of LinkedIn's job search

  •  Finding roles that are actually remote (not hybrid)Inaccurate listing of remote roles which really territory-based

  1. Originally streamed 8/8/23

Indie: 

The Snow Himbo: 

Indie News Network Links:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture