INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
Sexy Indifference to Interviews | Part Timers = Less Vacation? | Telegram/Signal/WhatsApp Job Scams | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #6
0:00
-1:22:02

Sexy Indifference to Interviews | Part Timers = Less Vacation? | Telegram/Signal/WhatsApp Job Scams | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #6

IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)
Dec 01, 2023

Originally streamed 9/4/23

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way. Tonight’s topics: - Hilarious gaffes by companies posting jobs - “Sexy indifference” to interviews - gets results? - The Pinnacle Of Man Saga Continues, then ends abruptly - Part Timers & Freelancers taking less vacation than full timers? Duh! - Scammers recruiting on Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, etc. - Himbo’s weird Teams text-only “interview” Articles referenced: 6 Warning Signs A Job Posting Is Fake: J.T. O’Donnell https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/6-warning-signs-job-posting-fake-jt-o-donnell/ For those who are struggling to take time off, how do you prioritize work/life balance?: LinkedIn News https://www.linkedin.com/posts/linkedin-news_it-may-seem-like-everyone-is-out-of-office-activity-7100202283820351488-2SQA Scam Alert: Telegram, Signal, and other Remote Job Scams on the Rise: Ascend Technologies https://blog.teamascend.com/scam-alert-telegram-signal-remote-job-scams Resources: StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com RepVue: https://www.repvue.com RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com Find the hosts everywhere! Indie: LinkTree: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews The Snow Himbo: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo Indie News Network Links: Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.network Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 IndieNewsNetwork · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture