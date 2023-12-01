Sexy Indifference to Interviews | Part Timers = Less Vacation? | Telegram/Signal/WhatsApp Job Scams | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #6

Originally streamed 9/4/23
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they'd share their experiences, show everyone how they're job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way. Tonight's topics: - Hilarious gaffes by companies posting jobs - "Sexy indifference" to interviews - gets results? - The Pinnacle Of Man Saga Continues, then ends abruptly - Part Timers & Freelancers taking less vacation than full timers? Duh! - Scammers recruiting on Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, etc. - Himbo's weird Teams text-only "interview" Articles referenced: 6 Warning Signs A Job Posting Is Fake: J.T. O'Donnell https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/6-warning-signs-job-posting-fake-jt-o-donnell/ For those who are struggling to take time off, how do you prioritize work/life balance?: LinkedIn News https://www.linkedin.com/posts/linkedin-news_it-may-seem-like-everyone-is-out-of-office-activity-7100202283820351488-2SQA Scam Alert: Telegram, Signal, and other Remote Job Scams on the Rise: Ascend Technologies https://blog.teamascend.com/scam-alert-telegram-signal-remote-job-scams Resources: StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com RepVue: https://www.repvue.com RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com Find the hosts everywhere! Indie: LinkTree: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews The Snow Himbo: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo