INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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Storm Of The Century Du Jour | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #48

Originally livestreamed & recorded Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)

Join us for an especially unhinged, rant-fueled episode of American Tradition, as Jesse leaves the rails behind, and takes his rabidity off-roading. A sampler-platter of topics, congealed into one common theme: our leaders want us dead!

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: 

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

An Indie News Network Production

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