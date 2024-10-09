Storm Of The Century Du Jour | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #48

Join us for an especially unhinged, rant-fueled episode of American Tradition, as Jesse leaves the rails behind, and takes his rabidity off-roading. A sampler-platter of topics, congealed into one common theme: our leaders want us dead!
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts!
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN:
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances
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All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
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Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production