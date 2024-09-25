The Politics of “Joy”and Other War Crimes | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #47

Originally livestreamed & recorded Sept 24, 2024

Join Jesse & Indie for a night of all things Kamala- the laughter, the myriad accents, and, most of all, the relentless JOYnicide

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts! Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3Wh0Uevke3qhb57FqndSOH?si=37871966a4eb45ea Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/american-tradition-with-jesse-jett-exclusively-on-indie-news-network/id1712142562

Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1302Q6zYZsxEFDQ8d0Ilt6

Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLzO1fzu9UDj1se0eJoxNldNR9zq2_8FJD



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