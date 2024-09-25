INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

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The Politics of “Joy”and Other War Crimes | American Tradition w/ Jesse Jett #47

Originally livestreamed & recorded Sept 24, 2024
IndieNews Network (INN)'s avatar
IndieNews Network (INN)

Originally livestreamed & recorded Sept 24, 2024

Join Jesse & Indie for a night of all things Kamala- the laughter, the myriad accents, and, most of all, the relentless JOYnicide

American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.

Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:

Follow Indie:

Proud members of the Indie News Network family of content creators - follow all our network channels at: 

Credits:

  • Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie 

  • Stream Engineer: Indie

  • Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie

  • Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl

  • An Indie News Network Production

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