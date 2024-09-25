Originally livestreamed & recorded Sept 24, 2024
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5g6zp1-the-politics-of-joy-and-other-war-crimes-american-tradition-w-jesse-jett-47.html
Join Jesse & Indie for a night of all things Kamala- the laughter, the myriad accents, and, most of all, the relentless JOYnicide
American Tradition is an INN Exclusive show starring Jesse Jett and his unique brand of musical, lyrical, spoken word & writing talent. Co-hosted by INN co-founder, Indie.
American Tradition, now on Spotify & Apple podcasts!
Playlist of all American Tradition episodes, exclusively on INN:
Playlist of assorted Jesse clips/songs/appearances
Follow Jesse & support his Bandcamp:
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All the Links: https://linktr.ee/indleft
Substack: https://www.indiemediatoday.com
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Credits:
Producers: Jesse Jett & Indie
Stream Engineer: Indie
Artwork: BigMadCrab & Indie
Technical Consultant: Reef Breland & CynicLgrrl
An Indie News Network Production