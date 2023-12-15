UAW Goes On Strike! Or Do They? | Amazon Labor Article by INN Revisited 1 Year Later | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #8 @GetIndieNews

Originally Livestreamed Sept 15, 2023
Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!
Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.
Tonight’s topics:
Gurner Group founder says workers are “Arrogant”
Auto Manufacturers’ Stock Buybacks Are Part of Why Workers Get Gouged
1 Year Later: Chris Smalls & Amazon Labor Union Red Flags Article
Jesse Jett “Outsource”
“Amazon Labor Gets DNC’d by Joe @STFUshitlib3
Articles referenced:
Gurner Group Founder: https://x.com/FinancialReview/status/1701440109948887057?s=20
UAW - Will They Go On Strike?
https://www.levernews.com/automakers-hand-billions-to-shareholders-while-stiffing-workers/
https://paydayreport.com/sources-gm-strike-looks-very-likely-uaw-endorsement-of-biden-hinges-on-his-role-in-contract-talks/
https://paydayreport.com/uaw-prez-says-big-3-strikes-will-be-targeted-strike-rally-scheduled-for-friday-in-detroit/
https://twitter.com/mbigelow1022/status/1702356656661631131?s=46&t=l_iy3TIb0ynzeH0gjwLxAA
Chris Smalls and Amazon Labor: The INN Article 1-Year Later: https://indienewsnetwork.substack.com/p/amazon-labor-union-chris-smalls-red-flags-dnc
Resources:
StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com
RepVue: https://www.repvue.com
RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com
Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com
Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/
Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/
Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/
FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/
Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs
We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/
