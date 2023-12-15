INN Newsletter by Indie News Network

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network
UAW Goes On Strike! Or Do They? | Amazon Labor Article by INN Revisited 1 Year Later | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #8 @GetIndieNews
Originally Livestreamed Sept 15, 2023

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

Tonight’s topics:

  • Gurner Group founder says workers are “Arrogant”

  • Auto Manufacturers’ Stock Buybacks Are Part of Why Workers Get Gouged

  • 1 Year Later: Chris Smalls & Amazon Labor Union Red Flags Article

  • Jesse Jett “Outsource”

  • “Amazon Labor Gets DNC’d by Joe @STFUshitlib3

Articles referenced:

Gurner Group Founder: https://x.com/FinancialReview/status/1701440109948887057?s=20

UAW - Will They Go On Strike?

Chris Smalls and Amazon Labor: The INN Article 1-Year Later: https://indienewsnetwork.substack.com/p/amazon-labor-union-chris-smalls-red-flags-dnc

Resources:

StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com 

RepVue: https://www.repvue.com 

RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com 

Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com 

Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ 

Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/

Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/

FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ 

Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobs

We Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/

