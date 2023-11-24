UPS-Teamsters | Raises Due to Inflation | Forced RTO | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #5 @GetIndieNews

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way. Tonight’s topics: Asking for a Raise because of Inflation? Forcing Employees to Return to Office: Legal? Indie screams about the Teamsters-UPS Master Agreement approved by the rank-and-file and why it was a bad deal for the workers, who should have gone on strike. Articles referenced: - https://canadianbusiness.com/ideas/how-to-ask-for-raise-due-to-inflation-cost-of-living/ - https://canadianbusiness.com/ideas/can-your-boss-make-you-return-to-the-office-google/ - https://substack.perfectunion.us/p/breaking-teamsters-at-ups-ratify Resources: StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com RepVue: https://www.repvue.com Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com Find the hosts everywhere! Indie: LinkTree: https://indieleft.media Substack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatoday YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnews The Snow Himbo: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimbo Substack: https://substack.com/@snowhimbo YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimbo Indie News Network Links: Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.network Find all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembers
Streamed August 23, 2023