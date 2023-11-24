UPS-Teamsters | Raises Due to Inflation | Forced RTO | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #5 @GetIndieNews

Nobody Wants to Work Anymore, exclusively on Indie News Network

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!

Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo have both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.

Welcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore! Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo have both been in the job market this year, so they thought they’d share their experiences and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.