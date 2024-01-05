Vacant Homes Nationwide | Walgreens Strike | “Lazy Girl” Jobs? Nope! AI | @GetIndieNews | Nobody Wants to Work Anymore #12

Originally streamed 10/12/23
Tonight’s topics:5.5M Vacant Homes in 50 Largest CitiesWalgreens Workers on StrikeEx-CEO of Wal-Mart US: Consumers “Starting to buckle”AI Replacing “Lazy Girl” JobsWelcome to Nobody Wants to Work Anymore!Hosts Indie & The Snow Himbo are both in the job market, so they thought they’d share their experiences, show everyone how they’re job searching and have a conversation about the journey of looking for a tech job along the way.Articles referenced:Nearly 5.5 Million Homes Are Vacant in the Nation’s Largest Metros — Here’s Where Vacancy Rates Are Highest and Lowest: Jacob Channel, LendingTreehttps://www.lendingtree.com/home/mortgage/vacant-homes-metros-study/Walgreens walkout: 5 things you need to know: Nicole Goodkind, CNN Businesshttps://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2023/10/09/business/walgreens-walkouts-cvs-pharmacy/index.htmlConsumers starting to buckle for first time in a decade, former Walmart U.S. CEO Bill Simon warns: Stephanie Landsman, CNBChttps://www.cnbc.com/2023/10/09/consumers-buckling-for-first-time-in-decade-former-walmart-us-ceo.htmlBad news for ‘lazy girl’ employees: A boss who axed 90% of his staff and replaced them with AI says ‘copy and paste’ jobs are done: Orianna Rosa Royle, Fortunehttps://fortune.com/2023/10/06/suumit-shah-duukan-copy-and-paste-jobs-are-doneResources:StillHiring Today: https://stillhiring.today LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com RepVue: https://www.repvue.com RevGenius: https://RevGenius.com Salesforce: https://www.salesforce.com Resume AI Tool: https://resumaker.ai/ Teal: https://www.tealhq.com/Swooped Cover Letter: https://swooped.co/FlexJobs: https://www.flexjobs.com/ Working Nomads: https://www.workingnomads.com/jobsWe Work Remotely: https://weworkremotely.com/Find the hosts everywhere!Indie: LinkTree: https://indieleft.mediaSubstack: https://substack.com/@indiemediatodayYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@indleftnewsThe Snow Himbo: Twitter: https://twitter.com/SnowHimboSubstack: https://substack.com/@snowhimboYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SnowHimboIndie News Network Links:Subscribe to ALL the INN channels at: https://inn.networkFind all the members and their links at: https://linktr.ee/innmembersPreshow music: Supersize by Jesse Jett